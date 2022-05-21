dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

33-40-59-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(thirty-three, forty, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $143,000,000

