Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

33-35-44-55-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)

