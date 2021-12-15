Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
33-35-44-55-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
