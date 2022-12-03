dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $354,000,000

In Other News
1
Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports
2
The Miami University Art Museum renamed in honor of donors
3
RSV and flu cases in Clark County leading to spike in hospitalizations
4
Video of Miami University students going crazy for World Cup U.S. win...
5
Hamilton man found guilty in nationwide foreclosure scam
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top