Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(one, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
West Side Little League is Hamilton’s version of ‘Rocky’
2
Death of gunshot victim run over by Springfield cruiser ruled an...
3
West Side’s dynasty, started more than 30 years ago, continues in 5th...
4
Construction worker taken to hospital after falling 9 feet in...
5
Person of interest in Park Layne death being held on $250,000 bond