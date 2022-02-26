Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-31-40-56-66, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, thirty-one, forty, fifty-six, sixty-six; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
