Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-26-28-35-45, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-five; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
