Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
21-32-38-48-62, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
