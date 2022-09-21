Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-21-28-30-52, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 5
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, fifty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: five)
