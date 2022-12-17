dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $429,000,000

In Other News
1
Springfield police captain appointed city’s first woman chief
2
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds trial, Day 5: Former Lakota...
3
Infant with measles confirmed as first case in Clark County in 20 years
4
Snow on roads may not get cleared quickly due to staffing shortages...
5
Hamilton man indicted on murder charges in woman’s fatal stabbing
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top