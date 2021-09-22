Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
36-41-45-51-56, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(thirty-six, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
In Other News
1
Brittany Gosney gives new version of son’s death in second...
2
Coronavirus: Greenon schools unable to provide transportation, will be...
3
Lebanon City Schools opt to end mask mandate in one week
4
Clark County Combined Health District replacement levy slated for...
5
‘Completely unacceptable’ behavior has schools dealing with students...