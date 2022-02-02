Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

11-24-38-62-66, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 4

(eleven, twenty-four, thirty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: four)

