Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-08-14-20-31, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(two, eight, fourteen, twenty, thirty-one; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
