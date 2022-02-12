Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

11-16-23-24-30, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)

