Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
23-24-50-54-64, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-three, twenty-four, fifty, fifty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
