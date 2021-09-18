Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, thirty-two, forty, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $405 million
