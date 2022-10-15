dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

09-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $494,000,000

In Other News
1
‘Blink’ lights festival in Cincinnati continues through weekend
2
Kroger buys Albertsons in $24.6B deal: Will it lead to lower prices?
3
Area homes beginning to sit on market longer, reflecting interest rate...
4
Report: How Jason Osborne’s tenure as Miami’ University’s provost came...
5
Miami University alumni return to TV’s ‘Shark Tank’ in episode airing...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top