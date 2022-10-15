Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $494,000,000
