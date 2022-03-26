Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-13-42-51-58, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(three, thirteen, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)
In Other News
1
Local builder with ALS ‘made the best of the disease’
2
VIDEO: Butler Tech principal includes students, flash mob in wedding...
3
Fifth person in fiery Clark County crash dies; another victim ID’d
4
How the Great Flood of 1913 changed life in Butler County more than a...
5
Police, schools say viral TikTok trend ‘Orbeez Challenge’ could have...