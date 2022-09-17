dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

15-30-35-38-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4

(fifteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: four)

