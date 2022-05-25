Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-05-06-63-68, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(three, five, six, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
