Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
Jack Armstrong, the ‘Father of TVHamilton,’ dies at 78
2
Cleveland area man dies after Warren County rollover crash
3
Tom Browning, former Reds pitcher who threw perfect game, cited for OVI
4
Man from Springfield competes, wins on ‘Password’ TV show reboot
5
90-year-old man, 89-year-old woman marry, hope for ‘five good years...