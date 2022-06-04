Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
11-16-22-48-59, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)
