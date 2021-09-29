Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
18-30-43-68-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(eighteen, thirty, forty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
