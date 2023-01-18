Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
Clark County deputies get ‘critical’ safety equipment after fundraisers
2
With future funding uncertain, local emergency rental assistance...
3
From poverty to politics: ‘A rags to riches story’ of JD Vance’s rise...
4
Tracking how local governments are spending $718M in federal ARPA funds
5
Warren County weighing broadband, childcare provider programs with ARPA...