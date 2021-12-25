Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
16-17-25-36-37, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)
