Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

05-07-19-46-69, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4

(five, seven, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)

