Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

26-42-47-48-63, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 5

(twenty-six, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: five)

