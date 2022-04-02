Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
26-42-47-48-63, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-six, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: five)
In Other News
1
Butler County attorney missing for a year found dead in park
2
Miami University changes dining services; departing management group...
3
Springfield leaders rejoice as toxic chemicals cleanup moves closer
4
Local resident spotted missing Oxford man close to where group searched
5
Rocking Horse, health district to host vaccine clinic