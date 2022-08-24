Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-05-47-48-67, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(three, five, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
