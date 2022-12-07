Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
