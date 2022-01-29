Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-16-25-44-55, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, sixteen, twenty-five, forty-four, fifty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
