Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-16-25-44-55, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, sixteen, twenty-five, forty-four, fifty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $421 million

