Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
4, 11, 19, 21, 44, 48
(four, eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-eight)
