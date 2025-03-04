Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 4, 11, 19, 21, 44, 48
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

4, 11, 19, 21, 44, 48

(four, eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Ohio lawmakers: Property tax reform means school funding reform
2
Thefts, larceny remain Hamilton top crimes
3
At city commission: Springfield residents react to end of TPS for...
4
President Trump says he will pardon Pete Rose, who died last year
5
Clark-Shawnee to host Power of the Pen competition today