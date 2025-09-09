Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
2, 13, 18, 29, 36, 43
(two, thirteen, eightteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-three)
