Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
6, 18, 23, 34, 39, 46
(six, eightteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-six)
