Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 15, 17, 18, 25, 41, 48
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

15, 17, 18, 25, 41, 48

(fifteen, seventeen, eightteen, twenty-five, forty-one, forty-eight)

