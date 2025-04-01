Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
15, 17, 18, 25, 41, 48
(fifteen, seventeen, eightteen, twenty-five, forty-one, forty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Empty Bowls fundraiser coming to Champaign, Logan counties this week
2
As Ohio sports betting increases, so does problem gambling and...
3
Two Hamilton roundabouts coming: City looking for input from public
4
Envision Partnerships CEO: prevention, early intervention work often...
5
Key federal food shipment cut; Second Harvest Food Bank to ‘get...