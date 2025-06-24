Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 26, 34, 37, 39, 41, 47
news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

26, 34, 37, 39, 41, 47

(twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
One of Springfield’s oldest businesses may move to suburbs; rezoning...
2
Second person arrested, facing murder charges in connection to...
3
Coleman, on death row for 1996 Springfield slaying, has execution...
4
Trenton family getting out of grocery business
5
Springfield artist’s work chosen for international exhibition