Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
26, 34, 37, 39, 41, 47
(twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
One of Springfield’s oldest businesses may move to suburbs; rezoning...
2
Second person arrested, facing murder charges in connection to...
3
Coleman, on death row for 1996 Springfield slaying, has execution...
4
Trenton family getting out of grocery business
5
Springfield artist’s work chosen for international exhibition