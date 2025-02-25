Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 1, 3, 6, 14, 25, 41
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
