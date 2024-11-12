Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 11, 13, 14, 24, 25, 42
news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
