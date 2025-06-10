Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
5, 10, 16, 23, 42, 48
(five, ten, sixteen, twenty-three, forty-two, forty-eight)
