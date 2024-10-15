Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 1, 5, 10, 20, 28, 31
By The Associated Press
1 minute ago
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

1, 5, 10, 20, 28, 31

(one, five, ten, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

