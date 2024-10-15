Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 5, 10, 20, 28, 31
(one, five, ten, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Agave and Rye is finally open in Hamilton
2
Moreno, Ramaswamy and Shapiro talk future of conservatism with Miami...
3
Greenon to dedicate chair in honor of armed forces members
4
Koehler, McGregor fight to represent Clark, Greene counties in Ohio...
5
Butler County School recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon School