Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
3, 4, 6, 20, 23, 37
(three, four, six, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Hindu worship center to take over EnterTRAINment Junction space next...
2
Hamilton’s Grace Hogan was a ‘Rosie the Riveter’ and lived a life of...
3
Davidson, Enoch vie for 8th District congressional seat for 4th time
4
Greenon state report card shows ups and downs, but ‘reflects district’s...
5
Miami U revamps, unifies online courses for thousands of students...