Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
9, 24, 25, 37, 43, 48
(nine, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Motor home and SUV collision in Florida kills child, injures others...
2
Hamilton police investigate synagogue bomb threat
3
The big Journal-News headlines of 2025: Data centers, JD Vance...
4
Hamilton Schools program sparks workforce readiness for students with...
5
New Carlisle bakery closed indefinitely