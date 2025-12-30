Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

9, 24, 25, 37, 43, 48

(nine, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight)

