Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 1, 5, 13, 24, 43, 47
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By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
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The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

1, 5, 13, 24, 43, 47

(one, five, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

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