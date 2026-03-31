Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 5, 13, 24, 43, 47
(one, five, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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