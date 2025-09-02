Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 4, 5, 8, 9, 22, 32
news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
