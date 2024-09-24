Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 19, 21, 26, 28, 38, 43
news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

19, 21, 26, 28, 38, 43

(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-three)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Do you live in Springfield? How has immigration impacted your life?
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office cancels missing person alert, says found...
3
Area school threats go beyond impacting just neighboring districts
4
Religious leaders gather in Springfield, advocate for local Haitian...
5
Hamilton police breaking down barriers with community