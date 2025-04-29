Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 11, 17, 23, 33, 35, 36
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
