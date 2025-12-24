Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
4, 4, 5, 6, 8, 8
(four, four, five, six, eight, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
8 injured, including 5 children, in two-vehicle Middletown crash
2
Deputies recover ‘altered’ grenade found by woman in Warren County
3
Luxury living in Middletown: Loft apartment above BeauVerre part of...
4
8 year-old boy in fire last week died of injuries; his sister in...
5
Holiday giving: 6 tips for end-of-year donations