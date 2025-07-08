Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
3, 3, 3, 4, 6, 6
(three, three, three, four, six, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
911 calls: Wellington Court shooting in Hamilton happened following...
2
Braxton Miller, former teacher Amy Fugate team up to empower students...
3
$29M Hamilton redevelopment could get started this fall; some funding...
4
QuikTrip plans to open Hamilton location
5
UFC champion Kayla Harrison to return to Middletown for homecoming...