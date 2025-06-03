Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 2, 2, 5, 8, 9
(zero, two, two, five, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County; driver flees...
2
1 killed, 1 injured in Champaign County crash
3
‘Healthy Hamilton Neighborhood Games’ continue today and through June...
4
Aspen’s Law would push for stricter punishment in school zone accidents
5
Federal budget cuts impacting local pantries, food banks