Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 4, 4, 4, 5, 5, 9
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

4, 4, 4, 5, 5, 9

(four, four, four, five, five, nine)

