Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8
(two, three, four, five, six, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Middletown man killed in single-vehicle crash Friday on North...
2
This year’s Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival will have more...
3
OneNKY Center development called ‘future front door’ to Northern...
4
Clark County sheriff’s commander responds after ‘won’t help Democrats’...
5
$1M bond set for Middletown woman accused of stabbing her elderly...