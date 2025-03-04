Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 1, 4, 5, 5, 6, 7
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

1, 4, 5, 5, 6, 7

(one, four, five, five, six, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Ohio lawmakers: Property tax reform means school funding reform
2
Thefts, larceny remain Hamilton top crimes
3
At city commission: Springfield residents react to end of TPS for...
4
President Trump says he will pardon Pete Rose, who died last year
5
Clark-Shawnee to host Power of the Pen competition today